Cesar Azpilicueta Confirms Genius Tactic to Help Kai Havertz Score Winning Penalty in Club World Cup Final

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has confirmed his clever tactic to help take pressure off Kai Havertz before he stepped up to take the winning penalty in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The German international scored from the spot to give Chelsea the extra-time win.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Azpilicueta confirmed that he set out to take pressure off Havertz.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The captain picked the ball up after a penalty was awarded, tricking Palmeiras players into thinking he would take the penalty.

This led the Brazilian team to surround the Spaniard, trying to put him off as they spoke to him and the goalkeeper approached him.

When the referee cleared the players and forced the goalkeeper onto the line, Azpilicueta handed the ball to Havertz to score and win the match with just minutes to go.

Azpilicueta confirmed that this was done on purpose to take pressure off the German.

"I expected the Palmeiras players to come around the penalty taker," he admitted. "I already told Kai he was going to shoot. I just tried to release the pressure from him, be more calm. With three minutes to go, it's an important moment. It worked!

"Of course Kai scored, he scored in the UEFA Champions League final, he scored tonight. So happy for him."

Havertz dispatched his penalty clinically to see Chelsea become Champions of the World in Abu Dhabi as they lifted the Club World Cup.

