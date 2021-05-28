Cesar Azpilicueta Defends Chelsea Forward Timo Werner Ahead of Champions League Final

Chelsea ace César Azpilicueta has given his verdict on Timo Werner's first season in the Premier League ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been heavily criticised for his profligacy in front of goal since his £45 million move from RB Leipzig last summer

"I always try to help him [Werner]," said the Spaniard ahead of Saturday's final against Manchester City, as quoted by Football London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Germany international has bagged 12 goals and 15 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the Blues this campaign.

Azpilicueta added: "We are human beings and when things are not going our way, we can suffer.

"Strikers are seen on how they score but his contribution has been massive. Of course, he [Werner] is a very important player.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He [Werner] would like to score more but it is important to show his desire and ambition."

Werner has had the backing of Thomas Tuchel since his arrival to Stamford Bridge at the back end of January.

The forward cut prove a major point if he turns up and delivers an impactful performance on Saturday - against the best defence in the Premier League.

