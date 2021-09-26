September 26, 2021
Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Honest Chelsea Verdict Following Manchester City Defeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has delivered an honest verdict on his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blues registered their first loss of the season at the hands of Pep Guardiola's men and dropped down to third in the table.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, the captain discussed his emotions a day after the result.

He said: "We are disappointed with the result, it was not our best performance.

"Especially in the first 60 minutes it was hard to get out. We didn’t create chances, we lost the ball too easily. They dominated us.

"After the goal we had a good reaction, we pushed a bit but it was not enough to get something from the game."

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game as the Blues struggled to take charge of the game, sitting back as they played a 3-5-2 formation.

The second half saw Chelsea switch to 3-4-3 and Thomas Tuchel's side played much better, depsite the manager insisting that the system was not the issue.

"Sometimes when you play against tough opponents they play well, they are that their best level," Azpilicueta continued.

"We could not keep the ball as we like to do or get out of the pressure and find some spaces. We made so many mistakes in terms of passing, in terms of touches."

The Blues face Juventus on Wednesday as they look to overcome the disappointment of Saturday.

