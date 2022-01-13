Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Special Chelsea Verdict as Wembley Beckons for Blues

Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed Chelsea's special cup atmosphere after they reached the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals on Wednesday after clinching a 1-0 win in the second leg in the away leg, and were backed by a travelling support of just shy 6,000.

Thomas Tuchel's side have now reached three finals in the 12 months he has been in charge of the Blues, and a trip to Wembley beckons on Sunday 27 February.

Chelsea will have around 33,000 fans behind them in the capital next month and Azpilicueta, who is also the club captain, has highlighted the 'special' relationship with the supporters.

He dedicated the win over their London rivals to the fans as they were rewarded for their constant support of the team up and down the country, and abroad.

"It's something that I've felt special since I arrived in England," said Azpilicueta of the support from the fans. "The cup games, our travelling fans go everywhere and support us. We all arrived with a target to get to Wembley again, it's great to bring them there."

Chelsea will face the winners of the other semi-final tie - Liverpool or Arsenal.

On reaching the final, Azpilicueta added: "It feels great to be in a final, its a great achievement. We want to win it. We have to leave it on the side, we have a lot of important games. When the time comes we will prepare the best we can.

"I think we had very good spells, had control but I didn't feel we hurt them the way we could. In the final third we missed passes, didn't pick the right choice.

"We could have won by a bigger score in the first leg. We didn't, that meant we had to fight since the beginning. The goal helped us settle and have control of the ball, we could have scored more."



