Cesar Azpilicueta Demands Chelsea 'Bring the Trophy to the Boss' Amid Thomas Tuchel's Club World Cup Absence

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has sent a message to his side, demanding that they bring the Club World Cup back to London for Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues head coach will not be present in Abu Dhabi for the match after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Therefore, speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta has demanded the team win the tournament for their manager.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about Tuchel's absence, Azpilicueta said: "We are disappointed that Thomas cannot be here, he's our nmanager, the one to lead us. My role has to change, everybody needs to step up and make the most of the situation. It is what it is.

"It's the reality, we cannot change it. Thomas will have a big impact from London to the camp and the games.

"We have our coaching staff, every player needs to step up & fill the gap even though it is impossible to fill it."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The skipper then continued to challenge his teammates to step up in the absence of their boss and win the trophy for the first time in Chelsea's history.

"We are where we are, we cannot change it. Everybody needs to step up, take responsibility to hopefully bring the trophy to the boss."



The 32-year-old was part of the Blues squad that lost out in the Club World Cup final back in 2012 and has a chance to lift the trophy this season, which could be his last at Stamford Bridge.

