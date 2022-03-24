Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Chelsea's 'Difficult' Champions League Draw vs Real Madrid

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed the draw in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, which sees his side face Real Madrid for the second season in a row.

The Blues face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge at first before they will travel to the Bernabeu in the second leg, hoping to progress to the semi-final stage.

Speaking to Chelsea's website on the draw, Azpilicueta admited that it will be a difficult clash for his side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"The favourites have to be shown on the pitch," he said. "We were not the favourites when we played them in last season’s Champions League and we managed to win it.

"We know it will be a difficult tie facing a club like Real Madrid, they are the team that has won the Champions League the most times. They are coming off a great tie against PSG, where they showed their strength."

Chelsea overcame the Spanish side 3-1 on aggregate last season, securing a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu before overcoming the La Liga giants 2-0 at home.

IMAGO / Belga

Azpilicueta continued to admit that Chelsea are keen to put on a performance worthy of their champions title when they come up against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"It’s going to be hard to beat them but we’re the champions and we have to show it because it’s a tie and an opponent that will demand everything from us," he concluded.

The winner of the tie will face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City for a place in the 2022 final, with Thomas Tuchel's men keen to defend their European crown after beating Manchester City in the final last season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube