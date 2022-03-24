Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Discusses Chelsea's 'Difficult' Champions League Draw vs Real Madrid

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed the draw in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, which sees his side face Real Madrid for the second season in a row.

The Blues face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge at first before they will travel to the Bernabeu in the second leg, hoping to progress to the semi-final stage.

Speaking to Chelsea's website on the draw, Azpilicueta admited that it will be a difficult clash for his side.

imago1010658732h

"The favourites have to be shown on the pitch," he said. "We were not the favourites when we played them in last season’s Champions League and we managed to win it.

"We know it will be a difficult tie facing a club like Real Madrid, they are the team that has won the Champions League the most times. They are coming off a great tie against PSG, where they showed their strength."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea overcame the Spanish side 3-1 on aggregate last season, securing a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu before overcoming the La Liga giants 2-0 at home.

imago1010649172h

Azpilicueta continued to admit that Chelsea are keen to put on a performance worthy of their champions title when they come up against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

"It’s going to be hard to beat them but we’re the champions and we have to show it because it’s a tie and an opponent that will demand everything from us," he concluded.

The winner of the tie will face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City for a place in the 2022 final, with Thomas Tuchel's men keen to defend their European crown after beating Manchester City in the final last season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010595483h
News

Jorginho's Agent Provides Update on Chelsea Future Amid Juventus Interest

By Nick Emms27 minutes ago
imago1002504098h
Transfer News

Report: Eden Hazard's Chelsea Return Was Explored Before Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton's Chelsea Proposal Amongst 'Leading Contenders' Ahead of Raine Shortlist Announcement

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Ricketts Family Bid for Chelsea Damaged by #NoToRicketts Twitter Campaign as Raine Group Set to Name Shortlist

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1004286174h (3)
News

Todd Boehly's Consortium 'Expect' to Make Raine Group Shortlist to Purchase Chelsea

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1010801073h
News

'Couldn't Be More Difficult' - Toni Kroos on Real Madrid's Champions League Clash vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1010595483h
News

'Playing in Serie A is a Dream' - Jorginho's Agent Reveals Player's Desire to Play in Italy

By Rob Calcutt12 hours ago
imago1010577584h (1)
News

'Proud to Have Them' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Trio Yet to Reach Top Level Despite Impressive Performances

By Rob Calcutt13 hours ago