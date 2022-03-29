Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Emphasises Setting an Example for 'Incredible' Chelsea Squad

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has emphasised his role in setting an example for his 'incredible group' of teammates. 

The Blues man has been at the club since 2012, when he joined the west London side from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille. 

He has gone on to become the club's most successful player, and has represented Chelsea as captain since the 19/20 season.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Azpilicueta spoke on his role as captain and setting an example for his fellow teammates.

"Each captain does the job in a very different personal way, but you have to show it every day, in the good times, in the difficult ones, to lead by example and always be there.

"You might be living a different moment to the person next to you, but if they need that help you must be there to give it. I have a great relationship with everyone in the dressing room.

"Each player is different, each one is going through different situations, emotional states and you have to know when one thing or another is necessary, but the relationship is fantastic.

"We have an incredible group. I always try to contribute my maximum to that and, above all, during the difficult moments. That is when you have to be there the most."

While he continues to play a vital part in the Chelsea squad, there has been speculation over his future at the west London side.

His contract at the World and European Champions is set to expire, but there is a chance his deal could be extended.

