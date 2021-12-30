Cesar Azpilicueta Gives Verdict on Chelsea's 'Disappointing' Draw vs Brighton

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has given an honest assessment on Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Romelu Lukaku put his side ahead before a late Danny Welbeck equaliser saw the points shared at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website after the match, Azpilicueta reflected on the game.

"It's really disappointing," he said.

"Of course, we had chances to kill the game. They also had the chances. We left them alive and of course in the last minute to concede a goal and drop two points is very frustrating. We are not happy at all."

Chelsea struggled, looking tired due to the fixture overload combined with injuries and Covid-19 cases as the skipper continued to highlight how Brighton made it difficult for his side.

"We knew Brighton make things difficult and we know they would press us high, and they would leave us big chances also for us, so we catch them in a few quick attacks where we could have been more clinical," he added.

"They also had a few chances. They play good football and we had to cope again with two injuries at half-time and you know, that leaves us in a bad position. It is not an excuse, we worked hard, and we were close to the three points."

Next up for Chelsea is a tough task as they face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in the New Year, with the Blues knowing that anything less than a win will likely rule them out of the title race.

