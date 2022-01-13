Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's 'Great Achievement' After Reaching Carabao Cup Final

Cesar Azpilicueta has expressed his delight after Chelsea progressed into the Carabao Cup final.

The 32-year-old captained the Blues on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur as they claimed a 1-0 win in north London to seal a 3-0 aggregate win over Antonio Conte's side.

Another competition, another year and another final for Chelsea. They have now been in three since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January 2021.

Chelsea will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final next month and Azpilicueta says will be ready when they make the trip to Wembley.

"It feels great to be in a final, its a great achievement," the Blues captain reflected. "We want to win it. We have to leave it on the side, we have a lot of important games. When the time comes we will prepare the best we can."



"I think we had very good spells, had control but I didn't feel we hurt them the way we could. In the final third we missed passes, didn't pick the right choice.

"We could have won by a bigger score in the first leg. We didn't, that meant we had to fight since the beginning. The goal helped us settle and have control of the ball, we could have scored more."

Azpilicueta will have one eye on the other semi-final tie over the next two weeks but his main focus in on Chelsea's next task that awaits them - a trip north to face Manchester City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

He added: "I love football. Of course I will be watching (Liverpool vs Arsenal). Our job is done, we are in the final. We know it's going to be a tough tie. We will see. We feel a bit on the side because Saturday at 12:30 we have Man City."

