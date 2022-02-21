Chelsea are set to welcome back Cesar Azpilicueta from injury for their Champions League last-16 fixture against LOSC Lille on Tuesday night, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 32-year-old has been absent since Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph which saw him for unavailable for their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

He was nursing a groin problem and was unable to recover in time for the London derby, but Azpilicueta is set to hand Chelsea a boost on Tuesday after Tuchel confirmed a return is on the cards.

IMAGO / PA Images

Should Azpilicueta show 'no reaction', he will be available to face the Ligue 1 champions, Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

"Azpi looks much better than Callum. Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow."

Chelsea could be given a further boost by Mason Mount who may be included in the squad for the European clash following an ankle injury sustained in the Club World Cup.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

He returned to team training on Monday and Tuchel revealed there is a chance of him making the squad.

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start," added Tuchel prior to Chelsea's training session at Cobham.

"Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

