Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the midfielder's impressive performance against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Blues came out 2-0 winners, with Loftus-Cheek featuring from the bench and opening the scoring in the second half.

Speaking to the Athletic after the match, Azpilicueta hailed the impact of the midfielder and discussed Loftus-Cheek's recent form.

imago1011384473h

Loftus-Cheek has impressed, playing in a new position against Southampton and Real Madrid as he was deployed in a hybrid role at wing-back.

He returned to midfield in place of the injured Mateo Kovacic at Wembley and looked good once again, this time opening the scoring with his first Chelsea goal since 2019.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When asked about Loftus-Cheek, Azpilicueta said: “We have seen the improvement and he can play in several positions as well. He has always delivered (this season) and been open, trying his best for the team. He is very important.

imago1011382730h

“In the last couple of years he has lacked this consistency of playing, he had a couple of injuries. When he was in his best moment, he then had an injury. But he has been working a lot on his fitness, the way he recovers after games and prepares for them. We are seeing the results.

“I have known Ruben since he was 17. I am very happy for him because he is so strong physically, he scored a nice goal. He deserves all the performances he is doing.”

The 26-year-old will be hoping to keep up his form, which is earning plaudits from his fellow Chelsea players.

