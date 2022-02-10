Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga During Club World Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise on his national collegue Kepa Arrizabalaga for his impressive performances as the Blues look to lift the Club World Cup.

Kepa was preferred to Edouard Mendy, who had just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Azpilicueta heaped praise on Kepa.

imago1009569616h

He said: "It's not easy to become the most expensive goalkeeper. He went through tough moments but Thomas (Tuchel) has given him confidence and he's started to be really important for the team. 

Read More

"The attitude towards Edou, Marcus and Hilario is fantastic. We've seen how important they are regardless of who plays. I see only the work Kepa has been doing in every session even if not playing. He's always been ready for the team and see how the stiuation is with our keepers."

Kepa was on good form yet again, keeping his side ahead against Al Hilal as he kept a clean sheet in the semi-final.

The Spaniard will be hoping he can keep up his form ahead of the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, with Chelsea searching for their second trophy this season after the goalkeeper's heroics in the UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of the season.

Chelsea also have a Carabao Cup final this month, which Kepa could once again be trusted to play in as they look to have yet another trophy filled season in London this year.

