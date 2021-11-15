Cesar Azpilicueta Hits Back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic After Flooring Chelsea Defender During Spain vs Sweden

Cesar Azpilicueta has broken his silence after a nasty incident with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Spain's 1-0 win over Sweden.

Spain qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Alvaro Morata scored the winning goal with a 86th minute goal on Sunday night.

But the game saw Ibrahimovic bring out his nasty side after he floored the Chelsea captain after coming on in the 73rd minute.

The 40-year-old, despite not being picked up by cameras, was booked by the referee which will see him miss the first leg of their play-off fixture.

Azpilicueta was in good spirits after Spain clinched qualification and responded to the incident which took place with the forward.

He took to Twitter while on the plane, writing: "Everything is good here."

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Azpilicueta now departs the Spain camp for England as he re-joins Thomas Tuchel at Cobham.

Chelsea will start to welcome back their international stars over the next few days ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at the King Power.

Tuchel's side are top of the league on 26 points, three points clear of Manchester City in second. They will be hoping to put their disappointing 1-1 draw against Burnley prior to the international break behind them to claim all three points against Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

