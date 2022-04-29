Cesar Azpilicueta hit an impressive milestone as captain of Chelsea during the Blues' 1-1 draw to Manchester United on Thursday.

The defender played the full 90 minutes as Thomas Tuchel's men created an overload of chances but only scoring through Marcos Alonso before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised moments later to see the match end level.

Despite the disappointment, it was a night to remember for Blues captain Azpilicueta as he reached a milestone of appearances as captain.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The game was the 200th time that Azpilicueta has captained Chelsea, a proud achievement for the skipper.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Azpilicueta spoke about the potential of reaching the milestone before the match, which he went on to do.

He said: "It will mean a lot a lot. Numbers are numbers. For me it is something that I am really proud of since I joined Chelsea. To reach the milestone will mean a lot. I am a really proud captain to this team, club and fans. I always try to do my best.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I enjoy being part of this group, I train and do my best everyday to help everyone that joins the club and comes through the academy. It is a privilege and I try to do my best every single day"

The Spaniard went on to reach the milestone but could depart Chelsea at the end of the season despite a contract extension being triggered last month.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in bringing Chelsea's loyal skipper to Spain but with no owner in place, negotiations cannot yet take place.

