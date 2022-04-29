Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta Hits Historic Captaincy Milestone for Chelsea After Manchester United Draw

Cesar Azpilicueta hit an impressive milestone as captain of Chelsea during the Blues' 1-1 draw to Manchester United on Thursday.

The defender played the full 90 minutes as Thomas Tuchel's men created an overload of chances but only scoring through Marcos Alonso before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised moments later to see the match end level.

Despite the disappointment, it was a night to remember for Blues captain Azpilicueta as he reached a milestone of appearances as captain.

imago1011628644h

The game was the 200th time that Azpilicueta has captained Chelsea, a proud achievement for the skipper.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Azpilicueta spoke about the potential of reaching the milestone before the match, which he went on to do.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He said: "It will mean a lot a lot. Numbers are numbers. For me it is something that I am really proud of since I joined Chelsea. To reach the milestone will mean a lot. I am a really proud captain to this team, club and fans. I always try to do my best.

imago1011631372h

"I enjoy being part of this group, I train and do my best everyday to help everyone that joins the club and comes through the academy. It is a privilege and I try to do my best every single day"

The Spaniard went on to reach the milestone but could depart Chelsea at the end of the season despite a contract extension being triggered last month.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in bringing Chelsea's loyal skipper to Spain but with no owner in place, negotiations cannot yet take place.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011630838h
News

Ralf Rangnick: Man United Were Lucky to Get Draw vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1011305893h
News

Todd Boehly Consortium Leading Race to Buy Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

By Nick Emms41 minutes ago
imago1011289570h (4)
News

Raine Group Co-Founder Ravitch Believes Next Chelsea Owner is Buying Club 'for a Steal'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011630880h
News

'I Was Annoyed' - Tammy Abraham Reveals FA Cup Final Snub Was a 'Very Low Point'

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011631491h
News

'Just to Put the Ball in' - Marcos Alonso Reveals What Chelsea Were Lacking Against Manchester United

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011628628h
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Can Look Up to Cristiano Ronaldo After Man United Draw

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011631423h
News

'Still a Time of Adaptation' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea Attackers Will Become More Clinical

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1011628628h
News

Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Wing-Back Role at Chelsea

By Nick Emms4 hours ago