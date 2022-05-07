Skip to main content

Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Have Put Themselves in a Difficult Position After Wolves Draw

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made it clear he believes his side have put themselves in a tricky position following their 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Romelu Lukaku bagged himself a brace, having not scored in the Premier League since 2021, while late goals from Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady sealed the away side's comeback.

With the draw, Arsenal will have the opportunity to close the gap on Chelsea in third place to just one point should they beat Leeds on Sunday.

Speaking after his side's draw on the weekend, Blues captain Azpilicueta revealed his thoughts on Chelsea's current position to earn Champions League football next season.

"Very disappointing because we were leading 2-0 so to drop two points in this way is very disappointing," he told Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Of course the taste of the game is bad. We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League.

"Other teams are winning and we are not getting as many points as we should. We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks. It is in our hands and we have an FA Cup final to play.

"The pressure is always there. You have to accept it. Every point is important. Now we have to start better.

"We used to be a solid team, now we are conceding a lot of goals. That has put ourselves in a difficult position."

