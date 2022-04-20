Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Involved in Heated Exchange With Chelsea Fans After Arsenal Defeat

Cesar Azpilicueta was involved in a heated exchange with Chelsea fans after the Blues lost 4-2 to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

An Eddie Nketiah brace was added to by Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka ruled Timo Werner and Azpilicueta's goals worthless.

After the full-time whistle had gone, the Spaniard marched over to confront a fan just moments after he brought down Bukayo Saka for a penalty and Arsenal's fourth.

It is unclear as to whether the discussion was regarding the lapse of judgement at the end of the match, or the performance in general, but the Chelsea skipper went over to talk to the Blues faithful.

With only season ticket holders allowed at Stamford Bridge, the Blues faithful were outsung by the Arsenal crowd and not motivated by the on-the-pitch performance.

When asked about Azpilicueta confronting the fan after the match, Tuchel stated: "I saw it. Honestly, I can understand the fan."

imago1011447628h

Chelsea will be hoping to complete a takeover in the coming weeks in order to be able sell tickets to members and have a packed out Stamford Bridge in the future.

The loss at Stamford Bridge saw Tuchel's men fall to their third consecutive home defeat in all competitions, conceding 11 goals to Brentford, Real Madrid and now Arsenal.

The Blues will have the chance to bounce back when they face West Ham United on Sunday, sitting comfortably in third place in the Premier League, five points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

