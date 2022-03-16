Cesar Azpilicueta Joins Kai Havertz in Offering to Pay for Chelsea Travel to Middlesbrough

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has joined Kai Havertz in volunteering to pay for the Blues' travel as the Spaniard has offered to pay for flights to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

This comes after the Government have capped Chelsea's travel spending at £20,000 following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Azpilicueta has offered to pay for flights to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The report states that Azpilicueta has offered to pay for the travel but his offer has not been accepted yet as Chelsea are 'working to find a different solution'.

This comes after Chelsea forward Havertz stated that he would have no problem paying to travel to away matches.

He said:“I will pay, that’s no problem. I think that’s not a big deal for us. For us to come to the games is the most important thing.

"I think there are a lot of harder moments, harder things in the world right now than if we have to take a bus or plane to an away game. I will pay it, no problem.”

Thomas Tuchel also spoke on the difficulties facing the squad following the £20,000 limit.

“We have to deal with it. We have some new things to talk about like how to arrive at games, things that are normally taken care of by the team management and organisation team," he said.

"We have to put our heads together to work things out then find solutions. Also, matters like how to arrive at the match - this was not the case before. Some subjects we are not used to discuss but we have to, it is no problem to discuss it.

"We spend some extra time, extra hours to give our thoughts and find solutions. We want to find solutions. As hard as we want to play the match tomorrow and make it to the next round, we want to also play the match in the FA Cup on Saturday and make it into the next round.”"

It remains to be seen as to what the solution will be, but Chelsea's travel plans to Lille on Wednesday night have been unaffected before the cap comes into place for Saturday.

