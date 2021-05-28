Cesar Azpilicueta Looking Forward to Leading Chelsea Out in Champions League Final

Sports Illustrated home
César Azpilicueta Looking Forward to Leading Chelsea Out in Champions League Final

Chelsea skipper César Azpilicueta is relishing the prospect of leading his side out in the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who was part of the group that clinched the west Londoners' last Champions League title in 2012, has played a key role in his side's journey to the final.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Premier League champions in Porto, the Spaniard said: "I am really proud, but we want to win it," as quoted by Football London.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel's Message to the Chelsea Squad Ahead of UCL Final Showdown vs Man City

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea's Preparations if Champions League Final Goes to Penalties vs Man City

sipa_33490068

"I wish I am even prouder after the game. This is a massive opportunity, it took nine years to be back in the final for the club," added the World Cup winner.

The defender has featured 42 times across all competitions for the Blues this season and though he's often had to settle for a spot on the bench owing to the resurgence of young Reece James, he's made himself an integral part of the first-XI under Thomas Tuchel.

After overcoming Real Madrid over the course of two legs in the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition, Chelsea can round their season off with silverware after sealing a top-four finish on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

sipa_33186362
