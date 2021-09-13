Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Champions League Admission Following Last Season's Triumph

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season and declared that it can help the Blues to progress through the competition this year.

The Spaniard lifted the trophy after captaining his side to a 1-0 win in the final.

Speaking ahead of the opening Champions League match against Zenit, Azpilicueta discussed last season's success.

"It felt very special. Everybody enjoyed that night in Porto." he said.

The captain proceeded to discuss the goals for this season's competition as his side look to retain their title: "Now there is a new challenge ahead of us. Every team in Europe starts from zero. We have to fight hard to get where we want to be.

"Starting from tomorrow it will be a difficult game, there is no room for mistakes. From tomorrow we have to be focused, whatever we did in the past was very special but that won’t give any advantage for this season. We have the experience, the desire, we are hungry to go further and we have to show that tomorrow."

Azpilicueta is in line to start after coming off the bench against Aston Villa in the Premier League clash at the weekend.

