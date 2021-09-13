Cesar Azpilicueta Hints  at Chelsea Future Amid End of Season Contract Expiry

September 13, 2021
'Everything Will Take Care of Itself' - Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Hint Regarding Chelsea Future Amid Contract Expiry

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has hinted at his long-term future being with the club despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The defender would be free to negotiate with European clubs from January if a deal is not agreed by the new year.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League tie with Zenit St Petersburg, Azpilicueta discussed his future.

sipa_33144866

"I don’t have any concerns," he admitted.

"I feel fully trusted by the club in this moment. It is true that my contract ends in June but I am just focused on what is next, to train and play the best I can. 

"Everything will take care of itself. I don’t need to take care of anything more. I have to keep doing the things that I am doing and everything will take care of itself. I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived. My aim is to be here for as long as I can."

sipa_34596350

Chelsea will be keen to tie their captain up to a new deal as fellow defenders Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all see their contracts expire at the end of the season too.

