Cesar Azpilicueta Hints  at Chelsea Future Amid End of Season Contract Expiry

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta has hinted at his long-term future being with the club despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The defender would be free to negotiate with European clubs from January if a deal is not agreed by the new year.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League tie with Zenit St Petersburg, Azpilicueta discussed his future.

"I don’t have any concerns," he admitted.

"I feel fully trusted by the club in this moment. It is true that my contract ends in June but I am just focused on what is next, to train and play the best I can.

"Everything will take care of itself. I don’t need to take care of anything more. I have to keep doing the things that I am doing and everything will take care of itself. I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived. My aim is to be here for as long as I can."

Chelsea will be keen to tie their captain up to a new deal as fellow defenders Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all see their contracts expire at the end of the season too.

