'Not a Big Signing!' - Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Honest Admission Regarding His First Day at Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Honest Admission Regarding His First Day at Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that he knew he was not a 'big signing' when he arrived at the club back in 2012.

The 32-year-old proved to be one of the most valuable addition to the Chelsea squad in recent years, costing just £7 million from Marseille.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta reflected on his first dat at the club and admitted he had to work hard to get into the team.

imago1009558772h

He said: "I remember very well (joining Chelsea), my English was not very good! I was not a big signing, I have to be honest. I had to work my way into the first team. My first game, I remember, it was in the academy pitch against Charlton.

Read More

"I always have had the confidence from the club, the belief in myself that I could make it. I knew I had to work hard. I know how difficult it is to play for Chelsea. I never thought further than the day I came for training."

The Spaniard has had a remarkable career in Blue, captaining the side for several years as he has won everything there is to win apart from the Club World Cup.

imago1009559659h

But now the captain has his chance to lift the trophy after missing out on it back in his debut season as Chelsea fell to defeat at the hands of Corinthians in the final.

He will be keen to add it to his collection and further cement his place in Chelsea history.

imago1009559199h
