Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Premier League Admission & Praises Chelsea Fans

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has made an honest admission regarding the quality of the Premier League and how it has changed during his time at the club.

The 32-year-old has been in the league for ten years but this could be his last as his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Azpilicueta opened up on the quality of the league.

imago1009233110h

Speaking about the Premier League back in 2012 when he signed, Azpilicueta said: "The league was already very competitive, but I think every year it gets more competitive, and every team is very difficult."

He then continued to express how the quality has improved with the players that have come into the league before stating what he believes has stayed the same

Read More

"The players that are here in the league have improved a lot," he continued. "What hasn’t changed is the atmosphere, which has always been brilliant for England, with our fans here at Stamford Bridge and away.

imago1009233104h

"That’s something that I’ve really felt a since the first day – how special it was."

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, and has since made 454 appearances in all competitions.

He has scored 14 goals and assisted a further 56 from defence, as well as becoming one of the club's most successful players and went on to lift the Premier League among a host of other trophies during his time in London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009233110h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Premier League Admission & Praises Chelsea Fans

41 seconds ago
imago1008392975h
News

Report: Premier League to Assess Postponement Rule Following Thomas Tuchel Comments

30 minutes ago
imago1009228408h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Reveals Chelsea Are Looking Over Their Shoulder in Race for Top Four

1 hour ago
imago1007672253h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Withdraw Interest in Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Due to Wage Demands

1 hour ago
imago1009209186h
News

'We Have Enough to Win This Year' - Timo Werner Remains Hopeful of Chelsea's Trophy Chances

2 hours ago
imago1007657683h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Pushing for Barcelona Move With Chelsea Exit Expected

2 hours ago
imago1009233110h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Admits Experience Helps Decision Making After 455th Chelsea Appearance

3 hours ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Negotiations Advance Between Barcelona and Chelsea for Christensen Amid Plenty of Interest

3 hours ago