Cesar Azpilicueta Makes Premier League Admission & Praises Chelsea Fans

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has made an honest admission regarding the quality of the Premier League and how it has changed during his time at the club.

The 32-year-old has been in the league for ten years but this could be his last as his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Azpilicueta opened up on the quality of the league.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking about the Premier League back in 2012 when he signed, Azpilicueta said: "The league was already very competitive, but I think every year it gets more competitive, and every team is very difficult."

He then continued to express how the quality has improved with the players that have come into the league before stating what he believes has stayed the same

"The players that are here in the league have improved a lot," he continued. "What hasn’t changed is the atmosphere, which has always been brilliant for England, with our fans here at Stamford Bridge and away.

IMAGO / PA Images

"That’s something that I’ve really felt a since the first day – how special it was."

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, and has since made 454 appearances in all competitions.

He has scored 14 goals and assisted a further 56 from defence, as well as becoming one of the club's most successful players and went on to lift the Premier League among a host of other trophies during his time in London.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube