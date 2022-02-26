Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Offers Reassuring Message Over Romelu Lukaku Surrounding Chelsea Form

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stood up for striker Romelu Lukaku following amidst criticisms over the Belgian for his performances in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old signed for the European champions in August 2021 in a deal worth £97.5 million, making him the west London side's most expensive signing.

Since making the move however, he has struggled in front of goal, with just five goals to his name in 17 league appearances.

imago1006925515h

Speaking to Sky Sports, Azpilicueta stood up for Lukaku, who has faced criticism for his performances in recent weeks, with many Blues fans disappointed with his signing.

"I try to help in every situation," the Chelsea captain told Sky Sports. "In this time, Romelu scored two goals in the Club World Cup, in the semi-final and final.

"Through the season we know that we have better moments than others, that everybody will have their chance.

Read More

"Romelu in the last game didn't play, I know it's a big signing and everything that goes with strikers, but I have no doubts that Romelu is a really important player for us and he will show his quality.

imago1007454972h

"On Sunday, we have a big chance to show it all together as a team."

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel recently went on to reveal his thoughts on why some strikers struggle at Chelsea.

"There’s even a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea so it is not the easiest place in the world for strikers," the German tactician said.

"I don’t know why it is like this but maybe it is. Chelsea is a team considered as a strong defensive, physical team."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006925515h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Offers Reassuring Message Over Romelu Lukaku Surrounding Chelsea Form

By Jago Hemming
19 seconds ago
imago1009555514h
News

Roman Abramovich Hands Over Stewardship to 'Trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
27 minutes ago
imago1010075154h
News

Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz Lists Footballing Heroes as He Reveals His Childhood Icon

By Jago Hemming
30 minutes ago
imago1009355678h (1)
News

Chelsea Valued at $2.1BN as Suitors Eye Potential Takeover From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1010077362h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Not Just A Cup Side After Reaching Another Final

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1006250764h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Will Hope Thomas Tuchel’s Potential ‘Crazy’ Reece James Carabao Cup Final Decision Doesn’t Backfire

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010085301h
News

Kai Havertz: I Dream of Playing in Finals, Chelsea Eyeing Liverpool Glory

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1008930448h
News

Havertz Reveals His Disappointment With Form for Chelsea in the Premier League

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago