Cesar Azpilicueta Offers Reassuring Message Over Romelu Lukaku Surrounding Chelsea Form

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has stood up for striker Romelu Lukaku following amidst criticisms over the Belgian for his performances in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old signed for the European champions in August 2021 in a deal worth £97.5 million, making him the west London side's most expensive signing.

Since making the move however, he has struggled in front of goal, with just five goals to his name in 17 league appearances.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, Azpilicueta stood up for Lukaku, who has faced criticism for his performances in recent weeks, with many Blues fans disappointed with his signing.

"I try to help in every situation," the Chelsea captain told Sky Sports. "In this time, Romelu scored two goals in the Club World Cup, in the semi-final and final.

"Through the season we know that we have better moments than others, that everybody will have their chance.

"Romelu in the last game didn't play, I know it's a big signing and everything that goes with strikers, but I have no doubts that Romelu is a really important player for us and he will show his quality.

IMAGO / PA Images

"On Sunday, we have a big chance to show it all together as a team."

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel recently went on to reveal his thoughts on why some strikers struggle at Chelsea.

"There’s even a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea so it is not the easiest place in the world for strikers," the German tactician said.

"I don’t know why it is like this but maybe it is. Chelsea is a team considered as a strong defensive, physical team."

