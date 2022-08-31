Cesar Azpilicueta On Bouncing Back From Defeat And Raheem Sterling's Impact

Chelsea took the lead against Southampton last night through Sterling's goal after a really promising start, but fell apart by conceding two goals before half-time, as Azpilicueta admitted that his side need to look at how they can improve on this poor start to the season.

"We are a team that will reflect on what we do, what we can improve as a group and individually.

"We have to be honest with ourselves, we know that we can be better, and from there we have to work hard and get back to winning ways."

The Spaniard highlighted the lack of form his side currently find themselves in, with some Chelsea fans hinting that this could be a repeat of the 2015/16 season, where the club finished 10th.

Azpilicueta and Koulibaly cut a picture of frustration as the Blues concede two goals in a game for the third time this season IMAGO / PA Images

"We came back from a defeat against Leeds and we turned things around against Leicester, and still again at Southampton we lose. We are inconsistent and we need to find consistency."

"It is very clear that this is not a good start. This is a reflection of the inconsistency in the games where we had good spells but we were not able to get anything.

"Some games we played well and others not so well."

The Blues captain insisted that the side need to find form to get out of this situation, but it will take time.

Azpilicueta started last night in place of the unwell Reece James IMAGO / PA Images

"We need to find the form to keep winning games. That is what will take us higher in the table where we want to be. Of course, we need to work to change things and work hard to have the aggression we used to have."

"It is pretty obvious we are conceding too many goals and we make it very difficult for ourselves every game."

"The Premier League is tough, we know how it works in this competition and when we conceded so many goals, we make it more difficult for us."

The 33-year old was asked about how Sterling has settled into the Chelsea team following his move from Manchester City this summer and he was full of praise for the winger.

"Raheem is a very experienced player and has been playing in the Premier League a long time and he has proven his qualities, so he has adapted really quickly and well to the team."

Sterling scored his third goal of the league season last night IMAGO / Sportimage

Sterling has scored three league goals since arriving, but Azpilicueta also called for the rest of the team to chip in with big performances to ensure games are a team effort.

"He has scored goals and he has been involved in movements and making assists so it is great to have him in the team, but we need that support from everybody and hopefully we can count those goals in points."

