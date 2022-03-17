Cesar Azpilicueta on 'Difficult' Champions League Clash as Chelsea Beat Lille to Reach Quarter Finals

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reflected on the 'difficult' clash his side had in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against LOSC Lille.

The Blues went into the match with a 2-0 lead but soon surrendered their advantage, conceding to a Burak Yilmaz penalty.

Christian Pulisic levelled the scores before half-time before Azpilicueta ran onto a Mason Mount cross to seal the win for Chelsea in fine fashion, scoring with his knee.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to btsportfootball after the clash, Azpilicueta reflected on the difficult encounter.

He admitted: "In the first half we didn't start very well, we knew it would be difficult, sometimes we played in the spaces and made a few mistakes - the reaction was good.

"We scored before half-time. If you go 1-0 down into half-time the second half would be difficult."

IMAGO / Belga

This comes as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted his pride in his team for overcoming the uncertain situation off the pitch to make it five wins in a row.

"Chelsea has this kind of culture within the Club, the building we work every day. What I found from day one is football first mentality," he said.

"Everybody pushes the first team to the limit, focused on football and football first. Then we try to implement the atmosphere. This culture is already installed and helps us to focus in difficult, distracting times.

"We need to encourage the players of course but I am also just a part, it feels so good we can produce results. I am very proud."

Chelsea travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday as they must play in front of no away fans due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

The draw for the next round of the UEFA Champions League takes place on Friday morning.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube