Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Chelsea Fan Confrontation After Arsenal Defeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has discussed the confrontation he had with a Blues fan after their 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal.

The defender was pictured in a heated exchange with a Chelsea fan as the captain applauded his fans just moments after bringing Bukayo Saka down for a penalty.

Speaking to Sky Sports regarding the incident, Azpilicueta admitted that it 'looked worse than it was'.

The skipper said: "It looked worse than it was, I agree with that, because it was at the end of the game and I was angry with my performance, the result, the penalty, everything. I spot him in the crowd but nothing with him.

"It was just an exchange of words that it looked worse than it was. We spoke clearly that he wanted more fight from the team, and he was right.

"I express my view of that in this moment everybody was having a moment of difficulty, we were having less people in the stadium. We were in a moment of difficulty and we needed to push altogether in the same direction."

The Spaniard continued to reveal that he saw the fan once again after Chelsea's victory over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and gifted him the captain armband as a gesture of respect.

"The other day after the game I saw him again, I gave him the captain's armband. When there is respect and I'm the first to look at the images, it's not really me, I was really angry," he concluded.

