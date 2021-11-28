Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Dismissal Of Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up on the dismissal of former first team manager Frank Lampard, sympathising with Manchester United's current position.

Lampard was sacked from the Blues in January 2021, when his side were struggling in all competitions. Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, however, Chelsea's successes have gone through the roof.

Former club legend Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was recently dismissed from his position at Manchester United and has since been replaced by Ralf Rangnick.

imago1005387340h

Speaking on how quickly things can change for the better, Azpilicueta compared Manchester United's current situation with that of Chelsea.

“In both cases, they are playing legends and they feel the club a lot and you want the best for your club," he told the Sun.

"Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. They were not good times. We were in a bad position.

Read More

“In January, we were far from winning the league but we were in the last 16 of the Champions League.

imago1008114688h (1)

"The new manager arrived with his staff and we tried to get results as we knew we didn’t have a lot of room for mistakes. But we knew that the season wasn’t over.

“Something Chelsea has shown over the years is we win trophies and, even when in a bad moment, we can come back really quick."

Chelsea face off against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Rangnick's Red Devils hope to climb back up the leaderboard.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008114688h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Dismissal Of Playing Legend Frank Lampard

34 seconds ago
imago1008327309h
News

'It's a Big Point' - David de Gea On Surprise Draw With Chelsea

25 minutes ago
imago1005384043h
News

'It's Unbelievable' - Thiago Silva On Huge Impact Thomas Tuchel Has Had Since Joining Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008328816h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

45 minutes ago
imago1008328832h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

1 hour ago
imago1008328549h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Points Shared Despite Blues Dominance in West London

1 hour ago
imago1007432496h
News

'The Feeling is Very Good' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Manchester United Clash

3 hours ago
imago1008211876h
News

'Perfect Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Manchester United

3 hours ago