Cesar Azpilicueta Opens Up On Dismissal Of Playing Legend Frank Lampard

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has opened up on the dismissal of former first team manager Frank Lampard, sympathising with Manchester United's current position.

Lampard was sacked from the Blues in January 2021, when his side were struggling in all competitions. Since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, however, Chelsea's successes have gone through the roof.

Former club legend Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was recently dismissed from his position at Manchester United and has since been replaced by Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking on how quickly things can change for the better, Azpilicueta compared Manchester United's current situation with that of Chelsea.

“In both cases, they are playing legends and they feel the club a lot and you want the best for your club," he told the Sun.

"Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. They were not good times. We were in a bad position.

“In January, we were far from winning the league but we were in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"The new manager arrived with his staff and we tried to get results as we knew we didn’t have a lot of room for mistakes. But we knew that the season wasn’t over.

“Something Chelsea has shown over the years is we win trophies and, even when in a bad moment, we can come back really quick."

Chelsea face off against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Rangnick's Red Devils hope to climb back up the leaderboard.

