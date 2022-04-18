Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Chelsea Academy Stars After FA Cup Semi-Final Victory

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed the Blues' academy graduates after victory in the FA Cup semi-final over Crystal Palace.

Goals from Cobham graduates Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek saw the Blues progress to the final, where they will face Liverpool.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Azpliicueta praised the academy stars, who have made an impact at first team level for Chelsea.



"The last couple of years, the academy has had a huge impact on the first team,"  Azpilicueta said after the match. 

"It is true that in the first years after I arrived there maybe weren't so many players coming through but they won a lot of trophies.





"Recently, we have seen more opportunities for youngsters. The structure has been magnificent and I hope we can keep the structure. That's all I can say, I don't know the plan of the new owners!"



Chelsea fans and players alike will be hoping that the new owners will place importance on the Cobham academy, which has seen stars produced who are now performing well for the first team.

Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalovah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen are all key parts of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side and the Blues will be hoping that they can produce even more stars in the future.

It remains to be seen as to who the next owners will be with Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca's group all in the running to take over from Roman Abramovich as a decision is expected to be made by May.


