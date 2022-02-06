Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Attitude

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has hailed fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga for his attitude since arriving at the west London club.

Since joining back in 2018 when the Blues signed him for a total of £71.6 million, Kepa has had an up-and-down journey at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old failed to impress under former managers Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard, but since Thomas Tuchel's arrival, his performances have improved significantly.

imago1009569617h

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand App, Azpilicueta didn't hold back in his praise for the west London side's second-choice goalkeeper.

"Kepa is brilliant," he said. "He is a great example to everybody. He has gone through a lot of difficulties at this club, but always had a positive attitude. He looks at himself, improves for the team.

Read More

"He always supports Edou. We have a fantastic group of goalkeepers, Edou, Kepa, Marcus, with Hilario the goalkeeping coach. Whoever plays is ready and we saw that again."

Following his performance in the European champions' 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon, first team coach Arno Michels was very impressed with his performance.

imago1009564816h

"It's not only about the penalty, it's also about the performance. In the last matches, I've felt him very reliable in his game.

"His strength is to save penalties, he's shown it a few times now. In training it's hard to beat him and in penalty shootouts he has the ability to read the mind of what the player is going to do.

"We are very happy with Kepa and he deserves this trust because he is a fantastic guy."

