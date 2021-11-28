Cesar Azpilicueta Warns Chelsea of Complacency vs 'Great' Manchester United

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has praised the Manchester United squad as the Blues host the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit top of the Premier League table and face off against eighth-placed United.

Speaking ahead of the match via Sun Sport, Azpilicueta has warned Chelsea not to be complacent against the Red Devils.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

He said: “It’s always difficult to play against United.

“Even though they are not in the best position in the table, we have to be fully prepared because it’s going to be a tough game."

Michael Carrick will take charge of the Reds as Ralf Rangnick is expected to be named as interim manager for the rest of he season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Azpilicueta continued to discuss how this can effect United.

“Whether it’s an interim manager, head coach or whatever you want to call it, everybody wants to turn things around because when you don’t win games, you don’t like to be in this kind of situation." he continued.

“Players have their own pride. You have to show that you don’t want to be on the losing side.

“Their situation is what it is — they’ve changed the manager. But it’s more about focusing on ourselves."

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Spaniard finalised by revealing the respect that Chelsea have for the 'great individuals' in the United side.

He said: “Of course we respect them. They have great individuals and great quality in the squad.

“But we have confidence. We have shown this through the last couple of weeks.”

