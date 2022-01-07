Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Provides Update on Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona & Atletico Madrid Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has provided an update on his future with the club as Barcelona are interested in the defender.

The 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, with interest coming from Spain for the Blues' skipper.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Azpilicueta has discussed his future at Stamford Bridge.

imago1008938290h

He said: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

Read More

This comes after Atletico Madrid are reportedly 'considering a move' for the defender on a free transfer.

With Kieran Trippier's departure to Newcastle United this month, Atletico are keen to bring in a new right back and Azpilicueta could be the perfect signing.

imago1008890316h

However, it was reported that the Blues captain already has a pre-agreement in place with FC Barcelona.

Chelsea want the defender to stay as they were prepared to offer him a contract, however the Spaniard wants more than a one-year contract extension.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the skipper but he will want to end the season on a high no matter what as Chelsea compete on all fronts for silverware.

