'We Wanted More' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reacts to Chelsea's Draw Against Liverpool

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reacted to his side's draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening.

The Blues drew 2-2 with the Reds, with the hosts being 2-0 down after nearly 30 minutes thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

However Chelsea showed great spirit to fight back and soon equalised on the stroke of half time, with Mateo Kovacic's wonder strike and Christian Pulisic's finish earning them a point at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Azpilicueta gave his thoughts on what was an entertaining draw in west London.

"We were 2-0 down. We fought to come back. We wanted more, but we never lost the trust. Mateo scored an amazing goal, Christian equaliser. We felt the second half we could push for the third goal.

"Both teams had moments. When they were 2-0 up, they had a clear chance to score a third to kill the game. After this we played well, had a few chances, but in the last 25-30 metres, we lacked confidence, freshness."

Mane opened the scoring for the visitors after just nine minutes as he pounced on a defensive error to make it 1-0.

Former Chelsea man Salah doubled the lead as the game approached the half hour mark, collecting a great ball over the top of the defence and firing it into the back of the net.

However, Kovacic started the comeback with a superb volley from the edge of the box that flew towards the top right corner and went in off the post.

Pulisic then levelled the scoring on the stroke of half time as he smashed the ball into the roof of the net after N'Golo Kante's through ball.

