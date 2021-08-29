Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on 10-Man Chelsea's 1-1 Draw vs Liverpool

10-man Chelsea deserved a point despite wanting all three against Liverpool, admitted captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Thomas Tuchel's side took a point back down south despite taking the lead through Kai Havertz in the 22nd minute.

Chelsea were forced to play half the match with 10-men after Reece James was shown a straight red card by Anthony Taylor. He was pictured to handle on the line to deny Sadio Mano and following a VAR check, was sent for an early bath.

Mohamed Salah netted the penalty but the Blues settled for a point to see them claim seven points from a possible nine.

Azpilicueta reflected on the result post-match and hailed the team who fought until the very end.

What Cesar Azpilicueta said

"We had to fight," the Chelsea captain said. "When you are one man down, you know it's tough. It was a challenge. We had ambition to go for the win. We had the best two chances in the second half. Edou was brilliant.

"We always play to win. After the first-half, I believe we could do it, we showed first-half. The circumstances meant we had to adapt, a point is much better than losing but we wanted the three points.

"Step by step. Of course we feel confident We have a group that fights hard every day in training and game. At least we have a point, but this team can still improve. Young players, new players, let's go to Aston Villa."

He added on the first-half before the red card: "We controlled really well. We had the chance to score a second goal. We were not at our best in terms of passing, finding spaces.

"We missed passes but they are a good team who press with high intensity. Their whole team presses pretty well. Everything changed."

