Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reflected on the season at Stamford Bridge, labelling it as 'challenging' for his teammates.

The Blues suffered several injury and Covid setbacks early on in the season before uncertainty surrounded the team

Taking to Twitter, Azpilicueta discussed the season following the final Premier League match.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He wrote: "Season 2021/2022 wrapped. Definitely a challenging one… but still we managed to win 2 trophies together. I would like to say a big thank you for your constant support."

The defender may have played his final season for the Blues, having been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel is set to hold talks with his skipper over his future.

It was previously reported that the captain will wait for the arrival of the club's new owners before he makes a transfer request, meaning he could be set to depart Stamford Bridge after ten years.

Should Azpilicueta leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window he will have made 476 appearances for the Blues, scoring 17 goals and assisting a further 56 from defence.

The Spaniard made history after featuring in the FA Cup final. appearing in his 13th major final for Chelsea.

IMAGO / News Images

Tuchel heaped praise on the player for the feat, as he said: "It is so nice that, and he knows how I mean this, not the most talented guy in the world has a record like this. This is what I love about it.

"He is the hardest worker, the biggest heart. He has this kind of record. This is why we love him, why he is captain of Chelsea, and also why he deserves it.

Not surprised, but very nice he is like this.

"You know, it sums up the whole picture of how he works, how he approaches his talent and duty as a captain of this club, everything is humble and still to the top level. This is Azpi!"

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the 32-year-old.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube