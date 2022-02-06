Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on Chelsea Goal in FA Cup Victory vs Plymouth

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was the Blues' unlikely hero, along with fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso, as they overcame Plymouth Argyle in extra time of the FA Cup.

The skipper bagged the equaliser, a fantstic backheel into the Plymouth net on the stroke of half-time.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta discussed his strike and the move leading up to it.

He said: "I am not very used to being in that area but it was a good ball from Mason, first-time cross, so there weren’t many options and I tried my best!"

Chelsea struggled to put the game to bed in the second half, leading to the game going to extra time where Alonso would finally put the Blues ahead.

Continuing to discuss the game, Azpilicueta revealed that Chelsea had a game plan but Plymouth made it difficult.

"We tried to create some overloads on the sides. In the second half they pushed us a bit more and we couldn’t get into the box as much as in the first half," he said.

"When you have the ball in the final third, you need to create movement. Sometimes the attacking guys need a bit of support from the back, sometimes unselfish runs to create space for our team-mates.

"Overall we need to be more aggressive and occupy the box better. We are happy to go through, but we know there are a lot of things to improve, and we will work on them straightaway."

