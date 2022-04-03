Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on Chelsea's 'Difficult & Deserved' Defeat vs Brentford

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reflected on his side's 4-1 defeat against west London rivals Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which he labelled 'difficult and deserved'.

After a goalless first half, the Blues went ahead early into the second half through a long distance strike from Antonio Rudiger.

Not long after however, goals from Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa took the three points away from the home side as Brentford climbed to 14th place.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Blues skipper reflected on his side's thrashing by their west London rivals, labelling it a 'deserved' loss.

"We were maybe not moving the ball sharply enough. I think in the first half we didn’t start well.

"At the beginning of the game we lost a few balls, they had a few chances.

"We escaped without conceding goals, but we were not sharp enough, we didn’t have the energy that we usually have.

"We finished the first half better, we were looking in control but not dangerous enough to cause them problems.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Then we started the second half really well, we had an amazing goal from Toni, and then in 10 minutes we gave everything away because we conceded three goals, we were looking really far from the game.

"They are a really compact team, they were ready for counter-attacks, every set-play is dangerous from them.

"Brentford competed and they made things really difficult and I think they deserved the win today."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube