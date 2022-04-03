Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on Chelsea's 'Difficult & Deserved' Defeat vs Brentford

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reflected on his side's 4-1 defeat against west London rivals Brentford on Saturday afternoon, which he labelled 'difficult and deserved'.

After a goalless first half, the Blues went ahead early into the second half through a long distance strike from Antonio Rudiger.

Not long after however, goals from Vitaly Janelt, Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa took the three points away from the home side as Brentford climbed to 14th place.

imago1010994042h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Blues skipper reflected on his side's thrashing by their west London rivals, labelling it a 'deserved' loss.

"We were maybe not moving the ball sharply enough. I think in the first half we didn’t start well.

"At the beginning of the game we lost a few balls, they had a few chances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We escaped without conceding goals, but we were not sharp enough, we didn’t have the energy that we usually have.

"We finished the first half better, we were looking in control but not dangerous enough to cause them problems.

imago1011020590h

"Then we started the second half really well, we had an amazing goal from Toni, and then in 10 minutes we gave everything away because we conceded three goals, we were looking really far from the game.

"They are a really compact team, they were ready for counter-attacks, every set-play is dangerous from them.

"Brentford competed and they made things really difficult and I think they deserved the win today."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010844996h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Chelsea Injury Boost Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011010313h
News

Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Brentford Team Talk Revealed as Chelsea Handed Reality Check

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010844806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Schedule for Real Madrid Tie

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010844806h
News

Thomas Tuchel Will Dig in to Analyse Chelsea's Errors for Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011004262h
News

Thiago Silva Defended By Wife Belle After Chelsea Criticism During Brentford Defeat

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010377357h
News

Thomas Tuchel Analyses What 'Fantastic' N'Golo Kante Brings to Chelsea Team

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010714741h
News

Why Trevoh Chalobah Was Left Out of Chelsea's 4-1 League Defeat to Brentford

By Jago Hemming6 hours ago
imago1010724182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails 'Fantastic' Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for His Recent Achievements

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago