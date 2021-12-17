'Not Been Good Enough' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on Poor Chelsea Form Amid Covid-19 Concerns

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reflected on his side's poor run of form amid concerns over recent positive Covid-19 tests within the squad.

The Blues defender featured in their 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday night, with the European Champions having now only won two of their last six games in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been affected by various injuries and the new Covid-19 cases mean more players are unavailable for selection.

In an interview, as quoted by the Evening Standard, after the game, Azpilicueta shared his thoughts on the result as his side chase their sixth Premier League title.

"At home we have not been good enough in terms of results. We have dropped points, we have conceded a lot of goals.

"When you want to compete in the Premier League against these two teams, who have shown in the last couple of years how consistent they are, you cannot drop these kind of points.

"You need them to compete, so of course it is a feeling of frustration. But the same way that in October and November when we were top of the league we did not believe we had won already - it makes it more difficult, but there is still a long way [to go] and we will compete to try to get as close as possible.”

The Spanish international also commented on the worries surrounding the rising number of cases in the Premier League, which has seen postponements throughout the week.

“It is different after the worry in your head. We follow the protocol. There is nothing that we can do - just go with it. It is not an excuse when we step out at the stadium on the pitch. Premier League clubs try to create a safe environment for everybody.

“Of course, it is different. Of course, we are all worried because we are part of this society, we are not only football players. But at the end of the day we have to cope with it.”

