'An Open Mind' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on His Versatility at Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on How Versatility at Chelsea Has Made Him a 'Complete Player'

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has reflected on his versatility over the years at the club.

He joined the Blues from Marseille in 2012 and is now in his tenth season in west London.

The Spanish defender has become one of the club's most successful players in its history, with the 32-year-old also establishing himself as a leader both on and off the pitch.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Azpilicueta spoke on the versatility he has shown during his time at the club, with the captain playing in a variety of positions.

"I have played in many positions with different managers and now I feel a more complete player, always with the space for improvement.

"I believe that you can improve until your last day, and you have to be open, so that’s how I always took the challenges – with an open mind."

Since joining nearly ten years ago, Azpilicueta has played at left-back, right-back and centre-back, as well as the left and right-wing back positions in Thomas Tuchel's and Antonio Conte's systems.

In ten seasons at the club, the Spanish international has featured 455 times for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further 56.

He has also won medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

However there has been speculation in recent weeks regarding his future at Chelsea, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

It is believed that La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in the defender and he could therefore leave the Blues this summer.

