Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Acknowledge Chelsea as Club World Cup Favourites

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to look further than the Club World Cup semi-final despite the Blues being favourites for the tournament this week.

The 32-year-old was part of the Chelsea squad that fell to defeat in the final back in 2012.

And speaking to the press via football.london, Azpilicueta has refused to get into talk of favourites going into the semi-final against Al Hilal.

imago1009092747h

He said: "Let's start with tomorrow. We know it's really quick, semi-final tomorrow and you have to win both games. 

"We'll try to impose our game. It'll be a tough game and show our strengths from the first minute. Let's see if we can do that. It's not going to be easy."

Read More

This comes after Al Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim named Chelsea as the favourites for the competiton.

imago1009392037h (1)

He said: “I'm sure that the European teams, in this case Chelsea and previously Liverpool, are always the favourites.

“No doubt about that but we have additional favouritism when Al Hilal has two days to recover and of 24 teams are all the same when one team comes out fresh.

“Our victory from the previous match mirrors that - Al Jazira had difficulties in the second half. If they were rested the match would have been different I think. Especially in the second half.”

Chelsea will be looking to go one better than they did in 2012, when they were also favourites, and lift the trophy this season.

imago1009393752h (1)
