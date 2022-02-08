Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Comment on Chelsea Future Ahead of Club World Cup Clash

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to comment on his future at Stamford Bridge ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Speaking to the press, via football.london, Azpilicueta has refused to comment on his future.

imago1009559199h

The defender instead wishes to focus on the upcoming Club World Cup competition that is set to be underway for Chelsea on Wednesday.

He said: "I'm not going to speak about my future. I arrived in London in 2012 without kids, my kids were born there, you know how I feel about Chelsea but I'm not going to comment on the future."

Read More

Chelsea fans can read into this however they like but the Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move back to his hometown in recent weeks.

imago1009092747h

Recent reports have stated that his move to Barcelona is 'practically done' as he is set to end a ten year spell at Chelsea.

As the summer nears, Barcelona's efforts to lure the versatile defender to Spain continue and grow by the day. Sport report that Azpilicueta is the 'chosen one' to reinforce Barcelona's right-back position next season.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta said last month: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

