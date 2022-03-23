Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Comment on Chelsea Future During Spain International Break Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to comment on his future during the international break with Spain amid interest from La Liga side Barcelona.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been able to negotiate with overseas clubs from January.

There has been much discussion regarding his future and speaking to Sport, he has refused to comment during the international break.

imago1010658732h

"It's not the right moment or place to speak about my future," he said in a press conference.

"If we have learned anything during the pandemic, it is to live day to day. I am enjoying being with the national team." 

Chelsea could still ahve time to offer their captain a contract extension, if their new owners come in in time.

The Blues are operating under a special licence from the Government, which means that they cannot offer contracts to their players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona has planned to progress talks with the Chelsea captain after looking like they have secured Andreas Christensen's future in Spain.

imago1010649172h

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain in recent weeks and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

Azpilicueta's future will likely depend on the vision of the new Chelsea owners, whilst Xavi is determined to secure his signature for his new look Barcelona side.

It remains to be seen as to what the future will hold for the defender, who has so far only been offered a year extension.

