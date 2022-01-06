Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Provides Positive Cesar Azpilicueta Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a boost by Cesar Azpilicueta after it was revealed he didn't sustain a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old came off in the final minutes of their 2-0 win over Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final tie at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta went down minutes before holding his hamstring as the visitors refused to put the ball out and nearly scored as a result, but Kepa Arrizabalaga made a fine save to deny Giovani Lo Celso to keep the two goal advantage.

There had been concern that the Spaniard had added to the injury and Covid problems within the camp, but after the match he was walking around the pitch fine.

Tuchel confirmed the positive news with an update suggesting it was cramp rather than a hamstring injury.

He told the media: "We were very worried but Azpi says it was only a cramp, not an injury. That would be the good news and we trust him so hopefully, it is only a cramp."

While Kai Havertz is suspected to have broken his finger on Wednesday night when he put the Blues ahead in the opening five minutes.

"Kai was an issue with his finger," added Tuchel. "I think he broke his finger; it looked horrible. He played through the pain but it was getting bigger and bigger with every movement and touch from the opponent. He survived until half time and then we needed a change."

Chelsea have Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen sidelined through injury, while Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante both tested positive for Covid-19.

