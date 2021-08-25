Cesar Azpilicueta Relishing 'Tough Challenge' at Anfield Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is looking forward to his side's 'tough challenge' against Liverpool this weekend as the Blues head to Anfield on matchday three of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Chelsea captain has discussed their rivals.

Speaking ahead of the match, as quoted via football.london, Azpilicueta described his emotions going into the match,

"We face a tough challenge on Saturday but we believe in ourselves. We are confident." he said.

The defender has not shied away from the magnitude of the match as Chelsea face their rivals for the Premier League title early on in the season.

“It’s a big game. We know that both teams come from two wins." he explained. "We didn’t concede goals. Let’s prepare well. We have to go there and show our quality.”

Azpilicueta also praised Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his second Chelsea debut after returning to the club following his departure in 2014.

"We are so happy to have him this season. You can see his strengths, his personality, his goalscoring, his assists, the way he plays. Even though Arsenal was his first have and he only had one week of training." said Chelsea's captain.

Lukaku will be looking to build on his debut with a good performance at Anfield on Saturday,

Whilst Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their good early season form that has seen the Blues lift the UEFA Super Cup before beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day and comfortably beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates.

