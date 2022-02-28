Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Remains Proud of Chelsea Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he remains proud of his side despite their Carabao Cup final defeat on Sunday evening. 

The Blues lost 11-10 on penalties against Liverpool at Wembley, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive penalty. 

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock throughout the game, but it remained goalless at the end of extra time and Chelsea lost via a shootout. 

In a post on Twitter, Azpilicueta revealed his pride despite the loss in the capital against the Reds.

"Proud of our team! We will be back stronger!"

It was an entertaining affair at Wembley, with both Kai Havertz and Joel Matip each having a goal ruled out for offside.

Read More

As penalties loomed Kepa was substituted on for Edouard Mendy, but the Spaniard missed his spot kick and Chelsea lost the final.

imago1010222754h

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel took responsibility for the decision to bring the goalkeeper on for the shootout, a move that backfired for his side.

"I take the decisions when I take the decisions. I only take them when I want to take them. I cannot rejudge my decision after the outcome.

"We all don't know what would happen if we left Edou on the pitch. This is how it is so no blame on him, blame me. I am the guy who takes the decisions, sometimes it works out or not works out. This is the life of a football coach who does substitutions.

"Sometimes you bring on a player and he scores and sometimes you bring on a player and he makes a decisive mistake. This is what happens so no regrets. If you need to take the blame, take it on me and I take responsibility for that, of course."

