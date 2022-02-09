Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Regrets Ahead of Club World Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted he regrets a lot of finals that he has lost during his time at the club.

The 32-year-old could depart at the end of the season as his contract is set to expire.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta opened up on his regrets during his time at the club.

imago1009558772h

He reflected: "I couldn't (imagine his Chelsea career). I regret a lot of finals that I have been part of and lost, that hurts me a lot. We have been in quite a few and didn't win, it hurts. You get to the end and get disappointed.

"We've won some trophies, we want to win more. We are in five competitions in February, that's not easy. We have a fantastic group, now is the moment to take it."

Read More

The captain has nearly won it all during his time at Stamford Bridge and could complete the set as Chelsea compete in the Club World Cup this week.

imago1009392037h (1)

Therefore, he is determined to lift the global trophy this season to potentially end his Chelsea career on a high.

He said: "When I arrive I couldn't imagine to be here today, to have this chance is amazing. We want to fight and win every competition. That's the mentality of Chelsea.

"To win this trophy means a lot to the whole group, for me personally. We have to be ready, it goes really quick. It's a short tournament where we have to be at our best.

imago1009393752h (1)
