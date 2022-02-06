Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea's Game Plan In FA Cup Win Over Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed his side's game plan following their 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The win saw Thomas Tuchel's side progress through to the fifth round of the competition where they will face Luton Town.

During the clash, Chelsea struggled to get the win on the day, after conceding an early goal from the away side.

After battling out a tough fixture and slowly breaking down the Plymouth defence, the Blues managed to take the win in the end in front of home fans.

Speaking after the fixture, Azpilicueta revealed his side's game plan during the clash which Chelsea did struggle to implement at times.

"We tried to create some overloads on the sides. In the second half they pushed us a bit more and we couldn’t get into the box as much as in the first half.

"When you have the ball in the final third, you need to create movement. Sometimes the attacking guys need a bit of support from the back, sometimes unselfish runs to create space for our team-mates.

"Overall we need to be more aggressive and occupy the box better. We are happy to go through, but we know there are a lot of things to improve, and we will work on them straightaway."

Azpilicueta managed to grab the equaliser for his side with a cheeky backheel after a Mason Mount low cross in the 40th minute.

In the second half, the Blues captain nearly put his side ahead with another backheel, but the goal was swiftly ruled out for offside.

