Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Determination to Lift Club World Cup to Complete Chelsea Trophy Collection

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed his determination to lift the Club World Cup with his side this season.

The 32-year-old missed out on success in the competition back in 2012 during his debut season in Blue.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta opened up on his determination to win the trophy.

imago1009092727h

He said: "When I arrive I couldn't imagine to be here today, to have this chance is amazing. We want to fight and win every competition. That's the mentality of Chelsea.

Read More

"To win this trophy means a lot to the whole group, for me personally. We have to be ready, it goes really quick. It's a short tournament where we have to be at our best.

"We lost in 2012 and maybe sometiems in Europe there's a different perception of what tournament is but we're against chmpions of other continents. We have a huge motivation. Hopefully we can win it."

The Spaniard continued to outline his motivation to lift the trophy personally and for the club as the Blues look to lift their first Club World Cup in their coveted history.

"I'm really motivated. In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition hasn't won. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us. We're representing Europe, evluate how difficult it is to make it here. We know it' going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009092747h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Determination to Lift Club World Cup to Complete Chelsea Trophy Collection

51 seconds ago
imago1002889898h
News

'All the Time Have Phone Contact' - Zsolt Low Reveals Thomas Tuchel's Role in Club World Cup Preparations

30 minutes ago
imago1009095444h
News

'Everybody Needs to Step up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Comments on Role in Thomas Tuchel's Absence

1 hour ago
imago1004602166h
News

Al Hilal Boss Leonardo Jardim Blasts FIFA for Chelsea 'Favouritism' Ahead of Club World Cup Semi-Final

1 hour ago
imago1009092727h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Challenges Chelsea to Make History With Club World Cup Triumph

2 hours ago
imago1006845443h
News

'It Can Be a Difficult Game' - Zsolt Low Responds to Claims Chelsea Are Favourites to Win Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1008938273h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Warns Chelsea About 'Dangerous' Al Hilal Clash in Club World Cup Semi-Final

3 hours ago
imago1004602166h
News

Zsolt Low Praises 'Very Good Coach' Leonardo Jardim Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Clash vs Al Hilal

3 hours ago