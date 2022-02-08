Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Determination to Lift Club World Cup to Complete Chelsea Trophy Collection

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed his determination to lift the Club World Cup with his side this season.

The 32-year-old missed out on success in the competition back in 2012 during his debut season in Blue.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Azpilicueta opened up on his determination to win the trophy.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He said: "When I arrive I couldn't imagine to be here today, to have this chance is amazing. We want to fight and win every competition. That's the mentality of Chelsea.

"To win this trophy means a lot to the whole group, for me personally. We have to be ready, it goes really quick. It's a short tournament where we have to be at our best.

"We lost in 2012 and maybe sometiems in Europe there's a different perception of what tournament is but we're against chmpions of other continents. We have a huge motivation. Hopefully we can win it."

The Spaniard continued to outline his motivation to lift the trophy personally and for the club as the Blues look to lift their first Club World Cup in their coveted history.

"I'm really motivated. In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition hasn't won. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us. We're representing Europe, evluate how difficult it is to make it here. We know it' going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube