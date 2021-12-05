Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Emotions After Chelsea's Champions League Final Victory Over Man City

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has described the emotions he felt after winning the Champions League with his club.

The Spaniard wore the armband in the final as Chelsea came out 1-0 victors over league rivals Manchester City.

Speaking to the Chelsea club website regarding the event and tournament as a whole, he gave an emotional recap of the final stages.

He said: "I think after that when Edou (Edouard Mendy) caught the ball and the referee blew the whistle, there were a lot of emotions going on. I can’t describe it but it was a very special feeling.

"I don’t think anybody expected us to win it, but we believed, we fought really hard, we worked hard, and of course that night will be forever in my mind. Every time I see videos, photos, I still have this feeling, but you cannot live in the past. That is something that is done and of course we will fight to get the third one."

Chelsea will be hoping to repeat the feat this season and go back-to-back with European success as they have already qualified for the knock-out stages.

All that remains is a trip to Russia to face Zenit as they look to finish top of Group H on Wednesday night,

