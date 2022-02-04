Skip to main content
Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals How Important February's Carabao Cup Final is for Chelsea

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has described the importance of his side's Carabao Cup campaign, labelling the final as 'a huge opportunity'.

The Blues beat Tottenham in both their home and away legs in January in a 3-0 aggregate win to secure a spot in the EFL Cup final.

Their opponents facing them Wembley will be none other than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who managed to knock Arsenal out the way in their semi-final.

imago1008938273h

Speaking to the official Carabao Cup website, Azpilicueta revealed his thoughts on how important the competition is for his side to win.

“We’re really excited for the Final," he said. "It’s a privilege to play in a game like this at Wembley; we as players know what it means for everyone at the Club, because it’s a big opportunity to win a trophy. It’s a special day and, of course, we’ll do everything we can to win.

“It’s always special to win a trophy, and when you have the chance, you want to take it.”

The final will also be Thomas Tuchel's chance to win a third trophy in just over a year of management in west London after he lifted the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021.

imago1008820977h (1)

He also guided his side to the FA Cup final which they lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

“It’s massive to have the chance to be here with our fans in a final, because we all dream about days like these," Azpilicueta continued.

"We have a great connection with the fans and always try our best for them; we’re all proud of that connection and we’ll push together to win.

“The support is something I’ve felt since I arrived in England, it’s special. In the cup games, our fans go everywhere and support us, so it’s great to bring them to Wembley. Hopefully, we can share a good day together against Liverpool."

imago1009218134h
