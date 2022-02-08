'It's Going to Be Difficult' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Motivation to Win Club World Cup

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed he is motivated to win the Club World Cup after the European Champions' failure to do so last time out.

The Blues last featured in the competition in 2012 but lost to Corinthians in the final, which was during the Spanish international's first season at the club.

His side will face Al Hilal on Wednesday in the semi-finals, with the final being played on Saturday.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, Azpilicueta revealed he is motivated to win the trophy this week, with victory seeing them lift their first title in the competition.

"I'm really motivated. In 2012 it hurt a lot and it's the only competition I haven't won. To win it first time for the club is huge, we have to make it everything for us.

"We're representing Europe, evaluate how difficult it is to make it here. We know it's going to be difficult. We have to make the most of this chance."

Should Chelsea win on Wednesday, they will face either Palmeiras or Al Ahly in the final at the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea's captain also spoke on their previous appearance in the competition and how tough it is: "It's very difficult to be in this tournament. After 10 years you realise how difficult. We lost the final at that time. Maybe I had a different feeling.

"It was my first season, it looked easier than it does but with time you realise how difficult it is to go all the way.

"We have to make the most of it, starting tomorrow. It'll be difficult but hopefully the experience will help us in this tournament."

